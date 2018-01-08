RCSD: Suspect offers ride, sexually assaults woman

Mouad Bendahmane, 33, was charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A woman who was in the Five Points area in late October was offered a ride and was then sexually assaulted, Richland County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday following an investigation.

Deputies say the suspect, Mouad Bendahmane, 33, turned himself in and is charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

The attack happened on October 28, when Bendahmane agreed to give the victim a ride home, but instead drove the victim to his residence on Twin Oaks Circle and assaulted her.

Investigators say Bendahmane then drove the victim to her home and advised the victim’s friends that he was an Uber driver and then fled the location.

The suspect’s vehicle information helped investigators identity him in the case.

Bendahmane could face additional charges in the case.

Connect with the writer:

Follow @kimberleidavis

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC Columbia News App for your iPhone or Android phone and tablet.