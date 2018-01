Search for Suspects: Woman, Baby Shot in Dec. Drive-by

CLARENDON CO, SC (WOLO) – Deputies in Clarendon County are searching for a suspect in a December 16th drive-by shooting.

Investigators say a 22-year-old woman and a 10-month-old baby were hit when someone fired into their home on Mickey Street in Turbeville.

If you have any information on this incident call the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.