Wofford, Furman finish in top 20 of FCS Polls

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Furman and Wofford’s football programs recorded Top 20 finishes in two Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) final polls, which were released today following Saturday’s national championship game.

Furman, which went 8-5 overall and tied for second in the Southern Conference with a 6-2 league mark under first-year and consensus SoCon Coach of the Year Clay Hendrix, finished 19th in the STATS FCS Poll and 20th in the FCS Coaches Poll.

A sixth place pick in a pair of SoCon preseason polls and unranked nationally, Furman dropped its first three games before putting together a seven-game winning streak, its longest since 1999, and cracking the Top 25 on Oct. 30 following a 28-6 road win over Western Carolina. The Paladins remained in the Top 25 for the remainder of the season, rising to their final rankings on the strength of a 28-27 first round playoff victory over Elon on No. 25.

The twin rankings represented the first Top 25 finish by Furman since 2013, when the Paladins finished 22nd in the Sports Network Poll (STATS FCS’s predecessor) and 21st in the FCS Coaches Poll.

Furman has recorded 19 final Top 25 poll season finishes since the SoCon was reclassified to FCS (formerly I-AA) in 1982 — more than twice as many as any other current SoCon member school.

STATS FCS Poll – Final (Jan. 8, 2018)

Rank, Team (Record), Points, Previous

1 North Dakota State (14-1) 3950 4

2 James Madison (14-1) 3788 1

3 South Dakota State (11-3) 3512 6

4 Sam Houston State (12-2) 3508 5

5 Weber State (11-3) 3045 11

6 WOFFORD (10-3) 2964 8

7 North Carolina A&T (12-0) 2830 7

8 Kennesaw State (12-2) 2748 18

9 Jacksonville State (10-2) 2700 2

10 Central Arkansas (10-2) 2560 3

11 Stony Brook (10-3) 2155 10

12 New Hampshire (9-5) 2141 21

13 Western Illinois (8-4) 1857 9

14 Southern Utah (9-3) 1831 12

15 South Dakota (8-5) 1765 16

16 Grambling State (11-2) 1451 13

17 UNI (8-5) 1365 20

18 Samford (8-4) 1302 14

19 FURMAN (8-5) 1297 22

20 Elon (8-4) 1117 15

21 Eastern Washington (7-4) 693 17

22 McNeese (9-2) 675 19

23 San Diego (10-3) 552 NR

24 Yale (9-1) 299 24

25 Nicholls (8-4) 293 NR

FCS Coaches Poll – Final (Jan. 8, 2018)

Rank, Team (First-Place Votes), Points, Previous, 2017 Record

1 North Dakota State (24) 646 4 14-1

2 James Madison (1) 623 1 14-1

3 Sam Houston State 559 5 12-2

4 South Dakota State 557 6 11-3

5 Weber State 503 8 11-3

6 North Carolina A&T (1) 476 7 12-0

7 WOFFORD 445 9 10-3

8 Central Arkansas 431 3 10-2

9 Kennesaw State 427 16 12-2

10 Jacksonville State 423 2 10-2

11 Stony Brook 375 11 10-3

12 Western Illinois 356 10 8-4

13 Southern Utah 329 13 9-3

14 Grambling State 294 12 11-2

15 New Hampshire 279 20 9-5

16 South Dakota 239 18 8-5

17 Samford 222 14 8-4

18 McNeese 213 15 9-2

19 Northern Iowa 182 21 8-5

20 FURMAN 173 25 8-5

21 Elon 162 17 8-4

22 Eastern Washington 122 19 7-4

23 Nicholls 110 22 8-4

24 Yale 102 24 9-1

25 San Diego 72 RV 10-3

Furman and Wofford athletics contributed to the writing of this article.