Former Gamecock Connor Shaw hired at South Carolina school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WOLO) — On Tuesday, the Furman Paladins hired former Gamecock quarterback Connor Shaw as tight ends coach.

Shaw was undrafted out of South Carolina in 2014 after going 27-5 as a starter with the Gamecocks, but later signed a free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns.

In 2016, Shaw was released by the Browns but picked up by the Bears, where he spent one season fighting through injuries, including a broken leg and hamstring pull. He was released from his contract in September of 2017.