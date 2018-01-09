Gamecock great Melvin Ingram to play in this year’s Pro Bowl

Many around the NFL were shocked when Melvin Ingram was named a first alternate to the Pro Bowl rather than making it outright.

On Tuesday, the league announced that number 54 will in fact be heading to Orlando. He’ll replace Joey Bosa, who will miss the game as he recovers from a finger injury.

This marks the first Pro Bowl appearance for Ingram, who dominated in 2017 after transitioning to defensive end for the first time in his career. He tied his career high with 10.5 sacks, which were the sixth-most in the AFC. In addition, the edge rusher finished with 56 tackles and 17 tackles for loss, which ranked third in the NFL. Ingram also recorded his first career touchdown on a 39-yard scoop-and-score against the Buffalo Bills.

Meanwhile, although he won’t appear in the game, Bosa was named to his first Pro Bowl as well in 2017. Only 22 years old, number 99 totaled 70 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and four forced fumbles in his second season. His 21.5 sacks rank fifth in the NFL and second in AFC. Meanwhile, his four forced fumbles are the fourth-most in the league. Bosa famously set the record for most sacks through a player’s first 20 games (19) when he brought down Tom Brady in Week 8. The NFL announced in December that he finished first in fan voting among all AFC defensive ends.

The Los Angeles Chargers contributed to the writing of this article.