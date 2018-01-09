RCSD deputies respond to shots fired call, two victims found

Kimberlei Davis, Rob Dew, (BI) Ziemer,

Clarkson Road/Angela Rogers/Twitter

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say two people were shot inside a Hopkins home this afternoon.
Investigators say it happened at a home on Clarkson Rd. around 12:30.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says one victim was found dead at the scene another was taken to the hospital.
Watts says the victim that died was an employee of the coroner’s office.
No word yet if deputies are actively searching for a suspect or if any arrests have been made.

Details are limited at this time.

