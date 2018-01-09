RCSD deputies respond to shots fired call, two victims found

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies say two people were shot inside a Hopkins home this afternoon.

Investigators say it happened at a home on Clarkson Rd. around 12:30.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says one victim was found dead at the scene another was taken to the hospital.

Watts says the victim that died was an employee of the coroner’s office.

No word yet if deputies are actively searching for a suspect or if any arrests have been made.

#BreakingNews: @RCSD On scene of reported shooting. Hopkins Middle School on lockdown. Spokesperson said shooting happened in house pic.twitter.com/388goPUl6q — Angela Rogers (@AngRogers_News) January 9, 2018

Details are limited at this time.

