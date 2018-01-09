Two former Gamecocks sign with Ottawa Redblacks

The Ottawa Redblacks announced the signings of two former Gamecocks.

Defensive lineman Cliff Matthews and defensive back Victor Hampton both agreed to contracts with the Canadian Football team this week.

Matthews was a seventh-round pick of the NFL Draft back in 2011, and spent six seasons in the league before being cut by the Buccaneers in 2016.

Hampton was undrafted in 2014, and played for the Bengals, Giants and Ravens but the off-field concerns have plagued his career.

Hampton was released by Baltimore after a DWI, which was later dropped.

Details of the contracts have not been released.