Woman charged with attempted murder after allegedly running victim over with car

PROSPERITY, S.C. (WOLO) – A woman was formally charged on Monday after Prosperity police say she ran a man over with her car in December of 2017.

Loraine Hiller Bowers is being held at the Newberry County Detention Center on a charge of attempted murder following the incident in the 100 block of Pine Street.

On December 30, Bowers is accused of running Rodney Stephens over with her vehicle and then fleeing the scene.

She was later taken into custody at her home, police say.

No word on the victim’s condition.

