Clemson welcomes nine midyear enrollees

Clemson, S.C. — Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney welcomed nine freshman midyear enrollees from five different states to campus this week. The group is tied for the biggest class of midyears for the Clemson program. Swinney also had nine midyear enrollees in 2015. The nine new football student-athletes began classes on Wednesday.

This year’s midyear class includes four of the top 12 players in the nation according to ESPN.com and 247 Sports. Four of the players are ranked as the top player in their respective states.

The list of midyear enrollees includes quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Cartersville, Ga., the number-one player in the nation according to Rivals and 247 sports and the No. 2 player by ESPN. Defensive lineman Xavier Thomas of Florence, S.C. is ranked as the No. 3 player in the nation by ESPN and 247 Sports and the No. 4 player by Rivals.

K.J. Henry is a defensive end from Clemmons, NC who is ranked as the No. 5 overall player in the nation by ESPN and No. 8 by 247 sports. Offensive lineman Jackson Carman is ranked ninth overall by 247 Sports and 12th by ESPN.

Lawrence, Thomas, Henry and Jackson are all rated as the top player in their respective states.

Also enrolling at Clemson this week are Mike Jones, Jr (Nashville, Tenn) , Derion Kendrick (Rock Hill, SC), Josh Belk (Fort Lawn, SC), Darnell Jefferies (Covington, Ga.) and Braden Galloway (Anderson, S.C.)

Clemson Early enrollees History

2007—(5) Landon Walker, Xavier Dye, Willy Korn, DeAndre McDaniel, Brian Linthicum

2008—(4) Stanley Hunter, Da’Quan Bowers, Marquan Jones, Kyle Parker

2009—(2) J.K. Jay, Malliciah Goodman

2010—(2) Kalon Davis, Josh Watson

2011—(4) Tony McNeal, Corey Crawford, Cole Stoudt, Joe Gore

2012—(8) Kevin Dodd, Jay Guillermo, Oliver Jones, Patrick Destefano, Isaiah Battle, Travis Blanks, Bradley Pinion, Zac Brooks

2013—(4) Jadar Johnson, Ebenezer Ogundeko, Shaq Lawson, Jordan Leggett

2014—(5) Demarre Kitt, Kyrin Priester, Chris Register, Artavis Scott, Deshaun Watson

2015—(9) Kelly Bryant, Chad Smith, Noah Green, Shadell Bell, Van Smith, Zach Giela, Tucker Israel, Kaleb Chalmers, Albert Huggins

2016—(7) Tremayne Anchrum, LaSamual Davis, Tre Lamar, Dexter Lawrence, Nyles Pinckny, Sean Pollard, Shaq Smith

2017—(4)–Hunter Johnson, Logan Rudolph, Baylon Spector, Blake Vinson

2018—(9)–Xavier Thomas, Trevor Lawrence, K.J. Henry, Jackson Carman, Mike Jones, Jr., Derion Kendrick, Josh Belk, Darnell Jefferies, Braden Galloway

Clemson Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.