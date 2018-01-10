Clemson wideout Deon Cain declares for NFL Draft

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) — Just two days after Clemson receiver Ray-Ray McCloud’s decision to go pro, another Tigers wideout is declaring for the NFL Draft.

Deon Cain made his decision to go pro Wednesday, choosing to forgo his senior season.

Aside from McCloud, he joins safety Van Smith and offensive lineman Taylor Hearn as Tigers giving up their remaining eligibility to turn pro.

Cain, from Tampa, Florida, was Clemson’s second-leading receiver with 58 catches for 734 yards and six touchdowns. He’s projected to go anywhere between the 3rd and 5th rounds.