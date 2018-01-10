Gamecock baseball releases times for opening weekend series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks announced all three start times for the opening-weekend series with VMI February 16 through February 18.

Carolina’s opening day game will start at 4 p.m., Saturday’s contest begins at noon, and Sunday’s start time is 1 p.m.

The Gamecocks begin year one under new head coach Mark Kingston, who led USF to two NCAA Tournament appearances in three seasons.