Gamecocks sign recruit, allegedly, tied to FBI probe

A five-star recruit is set to join the Gamecocks, but not without a ton of controversy.

Former Louisville recruit Brian Bowen, a prominent figure in an FBI probe into college basketball, has transferred to South Carolina.

“I’m really excited to get an opportunity like this with a terrific coach like Frank Martin and a program like South Carolina,” Bowen told ESPN.

After the investigation into the Louisville men’s basketball program began, Bowen was suspended from the program, and according to Jeff Goodman of ESPN, the school declined to seek reinstatement with the NCAA.

According to Bowen’s interview with ESPN’s Outside the Lines, he didn’t know of any payment involving Adidas, Louisville and his father to coax him to the Cardinals.

“I’m elated that South Carolina and Coach Martin have given Brian the opportunity to play college basketball and fulfill his dream at the collegiate level,” Bowen’s lawyer, Jason Setchen said. “I have the utmost confidence in South Carolina’s compliance and ultimately the NCAA. We believe the NCAA, once they have heard all of the evidence, will promptly reinstate Brian.”

Federal documents say Adidas paid $100,000 to an unnamed player, later identified as Bowen, to sign with Louisville per a request from a Cardinals coach. The FBI says Bowen’s father, Brian Bowen Sr., accepted the money. Rick Pitino was fired from Louisville following the announcement of the investigation.

“Brian is an exceptional young man and a basketball player with a very high IQ for the game,” coach Frank Martin said in a statement released through the school Wednesday. “He brings a high-level skill set to the court and will make an immediate impact on our team with him joining us on the practice courts this week. He is a strong, athletic small forward, who can really shoot the ball and rebound.

Brian deserves a fresh start and I would like to thank our University administration, President Pastides, our Board of Trustees and Ray Tanner for their hard work and guidance in helping Brian become a member of our Gamecock family.”