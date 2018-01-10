Manning family of five recovers from house fire; Red Cross reminds of season’s dangers

MANNING, S.C. (WOLO) – A family of five in Manning is recovering after their home on Bethel Highway was damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon, Red Cross South Carolina said.

The Clarendon County Fire Department responded to the fire. Red Cross said it’s helping two adults and three kids, by providing money for food, clothing, housing and other essentials.

Red Cross said because of people’s tendency to use space heaters in these cooler months, the risk of house fire is high.

The organization stresses making sure any space heaters are placed at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including furniture, bedding, carpets and curtains. Red Cross also said to be sure the space heater is off and unplugged when you leave the room it’s running in, and never plug one into an extension cord.