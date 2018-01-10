Richland County Council re-elects chair, vice chair

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County Council re-elected its chair and vice chair Tuesday night, in its first meeting of 2018.

Joyce Dickerson, from District 2, was re-elected as chair for the year. District 1’s Bill Malinowski was re-elected as vice chair.

“I am committed to serving with dignity, respect, transparency and openness,” Dickerson said after her re-election.

In their roles, Dickerson and Malinowski maintain order during meetings, determine what items make the agenda and are expected to represent county council at public events. The two were the only nominees for the positions.

Dickerson is in her fourth term. She said she’s committed to financial responsibility and is an advocate for economic developing while keeping governmental operations transparent.

Malinowski has served District 1 for 11 years. Because of the unique position of his district across both urban and rural areas, Malinowski said his top priority is balancing his constituents’ needs.