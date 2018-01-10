State Lawmakers Vow to Fight Opiod Crisis

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Across the board, lawmakers and state leaders say tackling the opioid crisis is a top priority.

Wednesday (1/10) morning Governor Henry McMaster was joined by the Department of Alcohol and other Abuse Services.

The Governor announced a new statewide public education campaign addressing opioid addiction and a new web site, justplainkillers.com.

Governor McMaster says it is a crisis of epidemic proportions.

According to state officials more than five million pain killer prescriptions are written in South Carolina each year.

