State Lawmakers Vow to Fight Opiod Crisis
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Across the board, lawmakers and state leaders say tackling the opioid crisis is a top priority.
Wednesday (1/10) morning Governor Henry McMaster was joined by the Department of Alcohol and other Abuse Services.
The Governor announced a new statewide public education campaign addressing opioid addiction and a new web site, justplainkillers.com.
Governor McMaster says it is a crisis of epidemic proportions.
According to state officials more than five million pain killer prescriptions are written in South Carolina each year.