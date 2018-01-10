WATCH: Dawn Staley previews Auburn Jan 10, 2018 3:43 PM EST Mike Gillespie, http://www.abccolumbia.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/video_wbb180110_staley_media.mp4 Click the video to watch Dawn Staley’s comments before (9) Carolina’s matchup with Auburn Thursday. ShareFacebookTwitterPinterestEmailMoreRelated Gamecocks sign recruit, allegedly, tied to FBI pro... Gamecock baseball releases times for opening weeke... Alabama jumps out early to beat Gamecocks, 76-62 Gamecock great Melvin Ingram to play in this year&...