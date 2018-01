Muschamp on Lattimore: “He’ll be a tremendous asset”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp says the addition of former Gamecock running back Marcus Lattimore will be a “tremendous asset” to Carolina’s football team.

Lattimore will officially be introduced Friday morning as USC’s new Director of Player Development, a role taylored to helping student athletes juggle the athletic and academic demands.

In the position, Lattimore will also serve as a counselor to help players with personal issues.