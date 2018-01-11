New Year’s Eve homicide remains unsolved

Kimberlei Davis,

File

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department need the public’s help in a homicide investigation.

According to deputies, a victim’s body was found on December 31 just after 10 a.m. off the side of the road near the intersection of Coley Road and Pincushion Road with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The Richland County Coroner is still working to identify the man.

To receive up to $1000 for information about the crime or if you know the identity of the suspects, citizens are encouraged to contact CRIMESTOPPERS in any of the following ways: call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or go to: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the “Submit a tip” tab.

