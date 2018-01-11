Sheriff Releases New Details in Nightclub Shooting

Richland Co., S.C . (WOLO)– Sheriff Leon Lott released new details Thursday afternoon in a deadly shooting at the Black Pearl nightclub on Broad River Rd.

Investigators say Trevonne Judge and Torance Peoples were found dead at the scene.

According to the sheriff, Investigators determined there was an argument between the men who were killed and three other men who were all wanted in other counties on separate charges.

Sheriff Lott says the incident started inside the club when a stripper’s money went missing.

Lott says the argument spilled into the parking lot and lead to shots being fired.

Earlier this month the Richland County Sheriff’s Department issued a stop work order for the Black Pearl for operating illegally as a sexually oriented business.