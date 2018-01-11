“Southern Home” branded ice cream bars under voluntary recall at BI-LO, Harveys

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WOLO) – Southern Home branded ice cream bars sold in BI-LO and Harveys are under a voluntary recall, parent company Southeastern Grocers (SEG) announced Wednesday.

The company said the bars were sold in 12-count packages.

The recall is due to possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

The Southern Home branded products and corresponding UPC codes below are for all BI-LO and Harveys stores in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina:

Southern Home Orange Cream Bar – 6078801142 (12-count package)

Southern Home Arctic Ice Cream Bar – 60788001147 (12-count package)

Regardless of the “best by” date, the bars should be thrown away, or returned to BI-LO or Harveys for a refund.

Customers with questions about the products are free to contact SEG’s customer care center toll free at 866-946-6349, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.