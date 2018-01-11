USC great Marcus Lattimore to join Gamecock football staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Marcus Lattimore has accepted an offer to become the Gamecocks new Director of Player Development, the school confirmed to ABC Columbia Thursday.

“No one knows how to handle adversity and success as a Gamecock more than Marcus Lattimore,” Muschamp told ESPN. “He could have gone anywhere in the country and decided to stay here. He positively affects everyone around him. He has an infectious attitude and personality and is a first-class individual. He’ll be a tremendous asset to our organization.”

Lattimore previously served as head coach at Heathwood Hall in Columbia, but decided to make the transition out of coaching for now.

As Director of player Development, Lattimore’s duties will include focusing on off-the-field activities of the student athletes, helping players balance academics and athletics.

Lattimore’s time at Heathwood Hall was rocky. He went 1-8 with the varsity team last year, before deciding to move away from high school athletics.

“I want to thank Marcus for being part of the Heathwood family the past two years. In the short time he has been at Heathwood, he has impacted the lives of the Heathwood community young and old,” Hathwood Hall Athletic Director Jeff Whalen said. “He is a true mentor of young people, and in his new role, I know he will continue to help many more young people.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Marcus and during that time, I have been very lucky to have become good friends with him. We will definitely miss his presence on campus. I wish his wife Miranda and him the best.”

Two years ago, Lattimore was expected to take a staff position under Will Muschamp, but according to the NCAA, his position on staff would have been a recruiting advantage given his status with the Marcus Lattimore Foundation and the football camps the foundation runs.

Lattimore is one of the most prolific running backs in school history, but his final two years at USC were disrupted by knee injuries. He still set school records with 41 total touchdowns and 38 rushing touchdowns in his career.

Lattimore was drafted in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft by San Francisco, but retired in 2014 after spending the season on the non-football injury list.

His first day on the job with Muschamp and the staff is this Monday.