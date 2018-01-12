Gamecock cornerback Jamarcus King accepts invite to Senior Bowl

MOBILE, Ala. — University of South Carolina cornerback JaMarcus King has accepted an invitation to play in the 2018 Reese’s Senior Bowl, it was announced late Thursday. King will line up in college football’s premier all-star game on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET, with live coverage available on NFL Network.

King is the second member of the Gamecock defense to accept a Senior Bowl bid. Linebacker Skai Moore will also play in the game, while offensive lineman Cory Helms will take part in the East-West Shrine Game on Jan. 20, 2018 in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Senior Bowl is a homecoming for King, a native of Mobile who spent his prep career at Blount High School before attending Coffeyville Community College for two seasons.

King played in all 26 games over his two-year Gamecock career, receiving a starting nod in his last 24 contests. In his senior season, King finished with 41 tackles and a pair of interceptions.

King recorded 13 pass breakups last year, the third-best single-season mark in Carolina history. Despite only playing two seasons as a Gamecock, King ranks fifth in Gamecock history with 22 career pass breakups.

In his final contest as a Gamecock, King finished with three tackles and an interception in a 26-19 Outback Bowl victory over Michigan. His pick came at a crucial time, as he intercepted a Brandon Peters pass on a Michigan 3rd-and-goal with the Gamecocks holding on to a 4th-quarter lead.

The Senior Bowl annually serves as the premier showcase for graduating seniors looking to jumpstart a career in the NFL. Over the last decade, an average of 84 Senior Bowl participants have gone on to hear their names called in the NFL Draft.

Moore and King are the 36th and 37th Gamecocks to take part in the Senior Bowl. Carolina was last represented in 2016, when Jerell Adams reeled in three catches for 49 yards from the tight end spot.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.