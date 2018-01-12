Gamecocks promote Kyle Krantz to new 10th assistant role

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp has promoted Kyle Krantz into the newly-created tenth on-field assistant coaching position.

As a full-time on-field assistant coach, Krantz will serve as the special teams assistant and will coach the Nickels and the Sam linebackers.

Krantz owns nine years of coaching experience, including seven seasons in the SEC as part of three different programs. He has spent the past two years as a defensive analyst for the Gamecocks.

“Kyle has been with me for the past five years and thinks like we do,” said Coach Muschamp. “He has a coordinator’s mentality and is an outstanding young coach.”

A 2009 graduate of the University of Northern Colorado with a degree in sociology, Krantz began his career as a student assistant for the defense at UNC from 2007-08 before becoming the linebackers coach at his alma mater from 2009-10. During the summer of 2011, he worked as an offensive quality control volunteer at Northwestern.

Krantz joined the Kentucky staff just prior to the start of the 2011 season, serving as a graduate assistant for the Wildcats. After two seasons in Lexington, he moved on to the University of Florida, where he was placed in charge of quality control for the offense in 2013, working primarily with the wide receivers, and for the defense in 2014, working with the defensive backs under Coach Muschamp.

Krantz spent the 2015 season as a defensive analyst on Gus Malzahn’s staff at Auburn, working again with Coach Muschamp and secondary coach Travaris Robinson, before reuniting with Muschamp and Robinson in Columbia.

Krantz is married to the former Brittany Hauck.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.