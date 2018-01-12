Lattimore introduced as USC’s Director of Player Development

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp has named former Gamecock standout Marcus Lattimore as the Director of Player Development – Life Skills and the Beyond Football program, it was announced today.

Lattimore, 26, is one of the most beloved Gamecocks to don the Garnet and Black. After one of the most decorated careers in South Carolina high school football history, the Duncan, S.C., native burst onto the scene in 2010 when he rushed for 1,197 yards, leading the Gamecocks to their first SEC Eastern Division title and earning SEC Freshman of the Year accolades. His sophomore and junior seasons were abbreviated after sustaining major knee injuries. Despite his limited time on the field, he set the school record for career rushing touchdowns with 38, while ranking sixth in school history with 2,677 career rushing yards.

“There’s no better Gamecock than Marcus Lattimore,” said Coach Muschamp. “As a standout high school player, he could have gone anywhere, but chose to stay home and play for his state’s flagship university. No one will be able to relate to our players about dealing with success and facing diversity more than Marcus. He will be a great addition to our program.”

Despite the knee injuries, Lattimore was a fourth-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers, but never played in an NFL game.

He is the founder of the Marcus Lattimore Foundation, which is committed to the youth and initiatives which emphasize Christian values, character, life-skills development, education, and health and wellness in South Carolina, and has most recently served as the head football coach at Heathwood Hall prep school in Columbia.

He is married to the former Miranda Bailey.

