Muschamp, football assistants earn raises

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Following a strong second season and back-to-back campaigns featuring three-win increases, Gamecocks head football coach Will Muschamp and his staff were rewarded by the USC Board of Trustees.

Raises were made public Friday, as the school announced Muschamp received an extension of three seasons on top of his current deal. The life of the contract now extends through the 2023 season.

After a 15-11 start through a pair of campaigns, Muschamp will be compensated $4.2 million for 2018, which will rise by $200,000 every year of the agreement. In 2023, his deal is set to pay $5.2 million.

There’s also many incentives that can add anywhere from $50,000 for a Birmingham or Independence Bowl appearance to $500,000 for winning a national championship. Muschamp can make a maximum of $1.4 million in bonuses.

Muschamp’s buyout also was raised: he would owe Carolina $4 million for leaving the school in 2018, $3.5 million in 2019, $3 million in 2020, and $1 million in 2021-22.

Defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson becomes the first USC assistant to eclipse seven figures, earning $1.2 million through 2020. New offensive cordinator Bryan McClendon has a two-year contract, making $650,00 annually.

Every other coach on Muschamp’s staff was retained, receiving raises and new deals. Defensive line coach Lance Thompson ($550,000), offensive line coach Eric Wolford ($600,000), and new quarterbacks coach Dan Werner ($500,000), running backs coach Bobby Bentley ($400,000), linebackers coach/special teams coordinator Coleman Hutzler ($475,000), linebackers coach Mike Peterson ($300,000), tight ends coach Pat Washington (300,000), and new hire and 10th assistant Kyle Krantz ($125,000) received two year contracts.