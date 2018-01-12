Sen. Graham responds after President Trump’s “s***hole countries” remark

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Senator Lindsey Graham has released a statement about a meeting where President Donald Trump made his “s***hole countries” remark Thursday (1/11).

Graham says he already said his “piece directly to him.”

In the statement Friday, Graham says “following comments by the President, I said my piece directly to him yesterday. The President and all those attending the meeting know what I said and how I feel.”

“I said my piece directly to him yesterday.” … @LindseyGrahamSC releases statement regarding yesterday’s meeting when President Trump made his “s***hole countries” remark. pic.twitter.com/sxv9QmeC6J — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) January 12, 2018

The Senator from South Carolina was one of the several lawmakers in the room during the Oval Office meeting at the White House Thursday.

President Trump allegedly grew frustrated at a proposed bipartisan immigration plan that would scale back the visa lottery program, but not eliminate it, asking those in the room why they would want people from Haiti, Africa and other “s—hole countries” coming into the United States, according to multiple sources either briefed on or familiar with the discussion.