State leaders are excited about opening Samsung facility despite possible tariff

Governor McMaster Says No Decision Has Benn Made Yet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Samsung officially opened it’s first American based appliance plant in Newberry County. This is big news for jobs in our state but the threat of a tax on product imports, also known as a tariff, is still a concern for some of our state’s highest ranking officers.

Officials are still keeping a close eye on Washington D.C. where Governor McMaster said he testified twice, opposing a tax that the International Trade Commission wants to place on Samsung washing machines.

“That would hurt not only Newberry and Samsung in South Carolina but it would be a warning signal to other foreign investors who want to make a direct investment into this country. It would be bad for business,” Governor McMaster said.

“As I told the president, let us help you get other companies that can do the same thing that you’re doing that will augment a Samsung. That’s what I’m excited about, I’m a business guy, I’m in the business arena. That’s where we can play a role in getting other companies. I want this to just be the beginning,” said Congressman Ralph Norman.

Despite the the potential tariff, South Carolinians are excited about Samsung’s promise to bring more than one thousand jobs to Newberry County.

“90 percent of the employees will be coming from the Newberry area. This is a significant opportunity for Samsung to recognize world-class employees and I am thankful to live in a state to be apart of a South Carolina family that celebrates our world-class workforce,” said U.S. Senator Tim Scott.