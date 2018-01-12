Trump again extends Iran nuclear deal he vowed to rip up

Trump to make Iran deal decision today: Tillerson





ABC News – President Donald Trump once again waived the economic sanctions on Iran as a part of the nuclear deal with the country, despite his repeated criticism of the Obama-era accord in what White House officials say will be the final extension.

“This is the last such waiver he will issue,” a senior administration official said, adding that the White House will be working with its European allies on tweaking the other conditions of the nuclear agreement including when certain clauses of the deal sunset.

In announcing the extension, the White House said it would impose new, non-nuclear sanctions outside of the deal against 14 Iranian individuals and entities.

Friday marked a deadline for Trump to decide upon the economic sanctions waiver which was agreed to by the United Nations Security Council and European Union in 2015 in exchange for Iran’s promise that it would rollback its nuclear development efforts.

