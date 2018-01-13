Claflin looks to extend 15-game win streak Saturday

Orangeburg, S.C. — The Claflin University Panthers will cap off a three-game homestand Saturday (Jan 13) against Paine College in a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) East Division contest inside the Tullis Arena.

Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 3:30 p.m., following the women’s matchup. It will be Greek Day on the Claflin campus. All fans wearing greek paraphernalia will be admitted for $5.

The Panthers will be out to extend the program’s longest winning streak since joining the NCAA Division II ranks in the 2008-09. In that inaugural season, Claflin posted an impressive 24-5 record and participated in the NCAA Division II National Tournament, taking a part in the regionals at Lakeland, Fla.

Claflin won it’s first-ever tournament game, defeating Valdosta State 54-50 in the opening round before losing to Christian Brothers 72-53 in the second round.

The Panthers winning streak now stands at 15 following a 73-51 rout of Tuskegee University seven days ago. The home win, Claflin’s sixth of the season in seven outings, improved the Panthers worksheet to 16-1 overall and 9-0 in the SIAC.

The only dark spot on Claflin resume this season is a 61-52 loss to the University of Montevallo in the second game of the season.

The Panthers have won the last four matchups with Paine since dropping a pair of overtime decisions (67-62) and (86-85) during the 2014-15 season.

This season, the Lions are 4-11 overall and 3-5 in the SIAC. At one stretch this season, Paine loss eight straight games, ending the streak with a 68-63 win over LeMoyne-Owen College at home on Dec. 18.

Both teams enjoy shooting the three-pointers with Claflin draining 107 to 103 for Paine.

Benjamin “Tre” Williams, the Panthers second-leading scorer at 13.5 points behind Jaleel Charles 15.5 points, has knocked down 26 three-pointers.

Jordan Jones is second on the team in three-point baskets for Claflin at 22 followed by Albert “Trey” Miller and Tondric Johnson with 13 each.

Williams and Johnson have combined for 17 three-pointers over the last two games for the Panthers.

Paine is led by Babe Murphy at 12.3 points including 24 three-pointers on the season. Phillips Garner is Paine’s top three-point shooter with 37.

Claflin is averaging 74.1 points per game as compared to 66.5 points for Paine.

Fans are reminded that entrance to the building will be limited to the doorway on Magnolia Street closest to the parking lot. Team will-call ONLY will remain at the parking lot entrance.

