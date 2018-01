Columbia Police Investigating Deadly Shooting on Bailey Street

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia Police are on scene of a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night.

The incident happened at th 7700 block of Bailey Street. According to the departments Twitter account the victim was dead when officers arrived.

Police are questioning people regarding the shooting.

Information is limited info at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME- SC.