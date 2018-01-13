Report: Zion has Gamecocks, Clemson in final collegiate choices

(WOLO) – As the basketball world and Palmetto State wait for Zion Williamson to announce his collegiate choice, the Spartanburg Day five-star prospect visited ESPN in Connecticut Friday.

Williamson told ESPN’s Jeff Borzello that he’s narrowed his choices to either three or four schools eight days out from his January 20 announcement event. While he states he hasn’t made a pick yet, both Clemson and Carolina have made the cut according to the in-state prospect and second-ranked player in ESPN’s Class of 2018.

Zion later joined the 6 p.m. edition of “SportsCenter”, but didn’t give any clues to his choice. When asked about the Gamecocks adding McDonalds All-American Brian Bowen Wednesday, Williamson did say that Bowen had reached out to him Friday via text message.

The 6’7″ swingman played in his first game since a November 21 70-55 win over Hammond on Thursday, missing time with a foot injury. He scored 31 points in a 71-62 victory over Asheville Christian Academy.

Spartanburg Day is traveling north to take on Chino Hills (CA) at the Naismith HoopHall Classic Saturday in Springfield, Mass.

Williamson’s recruitment has everyone in South Carolina hoping he chooses their school, including Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin, who tweeted Friday that he’s set to declare Zion’s announcement day “Zion Williamson Day” in the capital city.

Ready to officially name January 20, 2018 “Zion Williamson Day” in @ColumbiaSC !Gifted athlete & even finer young man. #GoCocks 🤞🏾@ZionW32 🏀 https://t.co/Le0VzYLyBn — Steve Benjamin (@SteveBenjaminSC) January 12, 2018