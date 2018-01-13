Sumter Man’s Body Found With Multiple Gunshot Wounds

SUMTER,SC (WOLO)- The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found Saturday morning.

Deputies found Jarvis Omar Rush,34, on East Newberry Avenue about 10:30 a.m. with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said the shooting appeared to have taken place several hours before the body was discovered.

An autopsy is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday in Newberry.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Investigative Office at (803) 436-2011 or Crime Stoppers at (803) 436-2718 or 1-888-CRIMESC. You may remain anonymous and could
receive a cash reward.

