Wilson updates ankle at Heathwood Hall jersey retirement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – No scooter or walking boot would stop A’ja Wilson from sharing this special night with family, friends, teammates, and a community.

Less than 24 hours after suffering an ankle sprain in her No. 9 Gamecocks’ 71-63 win over Auburn Thursday, Wilson was one of three honorees at her alma mater, Heathwood Hall Episcopal School. Wilson, former Gamecock Brionna Dickerson (HHES Class of 2005), and UNC Ashville alum Corey Littlejohn (Class of ’11) had their jerseys retired in between the present day Highlanders pair of girls and boys varsity games against Hammond.

With Dawn Staley and her Carolina teammates right beside A’ja and her family, the USC star was all smiles, even if her status is up in the air for Sunday’s top 10 showdown with No. 6 Tennessee that could shape the race for the SEC title this season.

“I’m doing good, I’m getting some treatment,” Wilson said in regards to her health. “I’m day-to-day and I’m taking it all in. Praying – praying, praying, praying like no other. But, it is what it is. I can only control what I can control and from there, we’ll see.”

Wilson is averaging 23.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Earlier Friday, Staley told ABC Columbia Sports that she and the team are planning to play at this point in time without A’ja on Sunday against the one-loss Lady Vols.