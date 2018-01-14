A’ja Wilson being scouted as potential top WNBA Draft pick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Las Vegas Aces, formerly the San Antonio Stars, own the first overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, so their president of basketball operations and head coach Bill Laimbeer visited Colonial Life Arena Sunday to scout Gamecocks’ star A’ja Wilson.

While the Carolina All-American was sidelined with an ankle injury and unable to play in their 86-70 loss to Tennessee, Laimbeer spoke to ABC Columbia Sports about why her game has her in consideration to be the first collegiate prospect off the board later this spring.