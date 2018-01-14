Coroner Identifies Victim in Fatal Shooting in Columbia

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The person killed during a shooting on Bailey Street has been identified.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 26-year-old Jerome D. Palmer. Officers say the shooting happened between 5:15p.m. and 5:30p.m. on Saturday near an apartment complex at 7806 Bailey Street in Columbia.

Palmer died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to Watts.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.