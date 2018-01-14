Coroner Identifies Victim in Fatal Shooting in Columbia

Alexis Frazier,

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The person killed during a shooting on Bailey Street has been identified.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 26-year-old Jerome D. Palmer. Officers say the shooting happened between 5:15p.m. and 5:30p.m. on Saturday near an apartment complex at 7806 Bailey Street in Columbia.

Palmer died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to Watts.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.

Share

Related

Former Morris College President, Dr. Luns C. Richa...
Columbia Police Investigating Deadly Shooting on B...
Sumter Man’s Body Found With Multiple Gunsho...
Iconic ABC broadcaster Keith Jackson dead at 89

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android