Former Morris College President, Dr. Luns C. Richardson Dies at 89

HARTSVILLE,SC (WOLO)- Dr. Luns C. Richardson, President Emeritus of Morris College passed away Saturday at the age of 89.

Richardson died in his hometown of Hartsville, SC. The announcement of his passing came from the a post on from the college’s Twitter account Sunday morning.

According to his bio, Richardson was South Carolina’s longest sitting college president and the United Negro College Fund’s (UNCF) longest member.

Richardson, informed the board of trustees at its fall meeting on October 29, 2016 of his decision to retire as the president of Morris College. Effective June 30, 2017, he will conclude a remarkable and distinguished career of 43 years of excellent leadership, dedicated service to higher education at the institution, as well as the state and nation.

Funeral arrangements are to yet to be announced.