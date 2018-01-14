Four Tigers coming back to Clemson defense

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Dabo Swinney announced at a team banquet Saturday that Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant, Kendall Joseph, and Mark Fields are all returning to help bolster the Clemson defense again in 2018.

Ferrell, a rising redshirt junior lineman, was projected to be a high-end first round selection, racked up 61 tackles, leading the Tigers with 8.5 sacks. Fellow lineman Bryant had 54 tackles, trailing Ferrell in sacks with 7.5 himself. Bryant was projected to be a first or second round selection, but will now spend the fall finishing his senior season as the Tigers look to pursue another national championship.

Joseph, like Bryant, will be back for his senior campaign. The linebacker finished second on the team with 96 tackles. Fields only appeared in five games at cornerback in 2017 due to injuries.

Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins has not announced his intentions of whether or not he will forgo his senior season and turn pro. He, like Ferrell, has been projected as a potential top 10 pick in the draft.

Wide receivers Deon Cain and Ray-Ray McCloud, offensive guard Taylor Hearn, and safety Van Smith have all announced their intentions to turn pro.