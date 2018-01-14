HIGHLIGHTS: Gamecocks drop to Lady Vols without Wilson

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – All-American A’ja Wilson was stuck watching from the sidelines, still suffering from a sprained ankle, unable to play as her No. 9 Gamecocks fell to SEC rival No. 6 Tennessee 86-70 Sunday.

Carolina (14-3, 3-2 SEC) dropped their second game in their last three contests and will look to get back on track when they travel to Vanderbilt Thursday.

Tyasha Harris scored a career-high 28 points. Mikiah Herbert Herrigan left early with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Dawn Staley said her ligaments are still strong and she and Wilson will each have an MRI conducted Monday.