Man Charged With Murder of Sister’s Boyfriend in Columbia

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia Police have arrested a man in connection with Saturday night’s deadly shooting on Bailey Street.

Bobby Ray Robbins,21, is charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime, and Failure to Stop on Police Command.

Robbins is accused of shooting his sister’s boyfriend, Jerome D. Palmer during an argument. An autopsy has revealed that Palmer died at the scene as a result of a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Robbins was arrested moments after the shooting while running from the scene and refusing to stop for repeated police commands. Officers say they witnessed him tossing a handgun during his attempted escape. The weapon was recovered and seized for evidence.

Robbins was questioned at CPD Headquarters before being taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.