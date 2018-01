UPDATE: Escaped Inmate Captured

UNION COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- The South Carolina Department of Correction have captured an inmate that escaped from the Union County Courthouse on Friday.

Authorities said Brent Tyson Austin was back in Police custody Sunday night. .

Austin was last seen wearing black and white striped Union County Jail uniform. “UNION CO JAIL” is written on the back with red letters.

Austin stole and was believed to be traveling in a 2000 Dodge Dakota, GWT404 Tag,