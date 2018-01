Staley updates injured Wilson’s health

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Following the No. 9 Gamecocks 86-70 loss to No. 6 Tennessee Sunday, Dawn Staley provided the latest information regarding her star A’ja Wilson’s health.

The Carolina head coach said that Wilson, who appeared at the game in a pink cast around her right leg, will have that cast removed and receive an MRI Monday to better check her sprained ankle. Click the video above to hear her full comments.