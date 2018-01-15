Accidental shooting death reported at gun range in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, SC (WOLO, AP) – A South Carolina coroner confirms that a man killed at a private gun range died from a gunshot wound.

York County Coroner Sabrina Gast on Monday (1/15) identified the victim as Robert Paris, 59, of Rock Hill. Gast said Paris was declared dead when rescuers arrived at the Sportsman gun range in Rock Hill Thursday.

According to the Rock Hill Herald, investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

The company’s web site says it operates an indoor shooting range for pistols only since its maximum shooting distance is just 25 yards.

The coroner says autopsy and toxicology results are pending.