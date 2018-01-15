Gamecocks down to #10 in new AP Poll

NEW YORK (AP) — Louisville is No. 2 in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in school history.

The Cardinals move up one spot after routing then-No. 2 Notre Dame 100-67 on Thursday to remain unbeaten. It’s the first time that Louisville is this high in the poll since first getting ranked in 2006.

Only UConn is higher as the Huskies remain a unanimous top choice by the 32-member national media panel released Monday. UConn faces No. 9 Texas on Monday night.

Mississippi State, Baylor and Notre Dame follow the Cardinals, who were second on 30 of the 32 ballots.

Tennessee, Oregon, Ohio State and South Carolina round out the first 10 teams in the poll.

——-

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Jan. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. UConn (32) 15-0 800 1

2. Louisville 19-0 766 3

3. Mississippi St. 19-0 729 4

4. Baylor 15-1 698 5

5. Notre Dame 16-2 665 2

6. Tennessee 16-1 630 6

7. Oregon 17-2 615 8

8. Ohio St. 16-2 563 10

9. Texas 14-2 540 7

10. South Carolina 14-3 510 9

11. Missouri 15-2 478 12

12. Florida St. 16-2 445 13

13. UCLA 13-4 419 14

14. Maryland 15-3 381 11

15. Duke 14-4 326 16

16. Texas A&M 14-5 272 17

17. West Virginia 15-3 256 15

18. Oregon St. 13-4 236 22

19. Michigan 15-4 183 23

20. Iowa 15-3 148 18

21. California 13-4 123 24

22. Arizona St. 13-5 108 18

23. Green Bay 14-2 99 25

24. Oklahoma St. 12-4 96 20

25. Rutgers 17-3 90 21

Others receiving votes: Georgia 87, Stanford 51, South Florida 39, TCU 13, Villanova 9, Marquette 7, Syracuse 6, Michigan St. 3, NC State 3, Belmont 2, Kansas St 2, Mercer 1, Purdue 1.