Gamecocks step up in SEC competition this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Gamecocks will face their first two ranked opponents off the season when No. 18 Kentucky visits Tuesday and No. 21 Tennessee comes to town Saturday.

While No. 20 Clemson has now risen into the Top 25, the Tigers were unranked back when they beat Carolina in December.

Coming off their second win in conference play Saturday, a 64-57 victory at Georgia, the garnet and black go up against Big Blue Nation Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.