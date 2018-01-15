Gamecocks step up in SEC competition this week

Greg Brzozowski,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Gamecocks will face their first two ranked opponents off the season when No. 18 Kentucky visits Tuesday and No. 21 Tennessee comes to town Saturday.

While No. 20 Clemson has now risen into the Top 25, the Tigers were unranked back when they beat Carolina in December.

Coming off their second win in conference play Saturday, a 64-57 victory at Georgia, the garnet and black go up against Big Blue Nation Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.

Share

Related

Gamecocks down to #10 in new AP Poll
HIGHLIGHTS: Gamecocks drop to Lady Vols without Wi...
No. 9 Gamecocks Fall To No. 6 Tennessee 86-70 Sund...
Booker’s late 3s power South Carolina to 64-57 win...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android