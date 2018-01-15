State Trooper Cruiser Hit, Man Charged with DUI

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) _ A South Carolina man is charged with driving under the influence after authorities say he crashed into a highway patrol vehicle that was stopped on the side of an interstate.

Multiple media organizations report that 27-year-old Michael Hazel of Goose Creek was charged after the Charleston County crash around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says Hazel’s vehicle slammed into the back of a State Trooper’s cruiser that was stopped alongside Interstate 26.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Bob Beres says the trooper was out of his vehicle investigating another wreck and wasn’t hurt.

Hazel suffered minor injuries and was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail. Hazel was charged with DUI 2nd offense. Hazel later posted a $10,000 bond and was released from jail.