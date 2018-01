PHILADELPHIA, PA (WOLO) — Former Gamecock Alshon Jeffery and his Philadelphia Eagles advanced to the NFC Championship Saturday with a 15-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Eagles now face Minnesota Sunday at 6:40 p.m. for the right to go to the Super Bowl.

Click the video to hear Jeffery recap Saturday’s win and preview the NFC Championship game Sunday.

VIDEO COURTESY: WPVI