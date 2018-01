BREAKING: 4 Officers Shot, Airlifted

York County, SC (WOLO) —We have new information from a shooting that injured four police officers this morning.

According to WSOC in Charlotte, officers were pursuing Christian Thomas McCole in a domestic violence case.

Three York County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and one York Police Department officer were shot, and have been airlifted to a Charlotte hospital.

McCole has been taken into custody.

Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.