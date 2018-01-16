City of Columbia to Host Open House on Zoning Ordinance

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– City of Columbia officials want to hear from residents about a proposed zoning ordinance.

 The Zoning Department will host two open houses to review the draft of the new zoning ordinance.

According to information released from the City:

The first open house is on Jan. 17 at the Lourie Center, 1650 Park Cir., from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 – 7 p.m.

The second open house is on Jan. 18 at the Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way, from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 – 7 p.m.

The draft is available for review at weplantogether.org.

The public comment period on the draft will close on March 1.

