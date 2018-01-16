Gamecock, Clemson target Zion Williamson named McDonald’s All-American

OAK BROOK, Ill. (Jan. 16, 2018) – The McDonald’s All American Games today unveiled the official rosters for the 41st annual Boys Game and 17th annual Girls Game. The nation’s premier high school basketball all-star event will take place March 28 at Atlanta’s Philips Arena. Full team rosters are available at www.mcdaag.com.

The 2018 McDonald’s All American Boys teams feature the country’s top talent hailing from 17 different states. The East Team includes Duke-bound R.J. Barrett (Montverde Academy –Montverde, Fla.) and a pair of undecided highly ranked players, Zion Williamson (Spartanburg Day School – Spartanburg, S.C.), and Romeo Langford (New Albany High School – New Albany, Ind.).

The West Team will be led by Bol Bol (Findlay Prep – Henderson, Nev.), who will attend Oregon in the fall. He will be joined by highly ranked Duke commit, Cameron Reddish (Westtown School – West Chester, Pa.) and Simisola Shittu (Vermont Academy – Saxtons River, Vt.) who plans to suit up for Vanderbilt next season.

Of the 24 boys selected to be McDonald’s All Americans, two sets of current high school teammates will be featured and five have yet to make their college decisions. Of those who have decided, Duke and Kansas have the most commitments with three each, followed by Oregon, North Carolina and Vanderbilt with two each. The Boys Game begins at 7 p.m. EST March 28 and will air live on ESPN.

Since 1978, more than 1,300 players have competed in the McDonald’s All American Games. They form an elite group of some of the top names in basketball history, including Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne and Breanna Stewart. Alumni include current college standouts Trae Young of Oklahoma, Miles Bridges of Michigan State and Katie Lou Samuelson of UConn.

Tickets for the 2018 McDonald’s All American Games go on sale Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. EST via Ticketmaster or the Philips Arena box office. Ticket prices start as low as $10. Games week will kick-off on Sunday, March 25 with a free Fan Fest at Atlanta’s Atlantic Station (1380 Atlantic Drive) from 12 – 6 p.m. EST. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a day of live entertainment, basketball themed activities and McDonald’s food.

The POWERADE® Jam Fest – featuring McDonald’s All American Games players in a threepoint shootout, dunk contest and shooting competition – will be held Monday, March 26. The competitions will air live at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

Information from a press release was used in this reporting.