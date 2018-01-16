HIGHLIGHTS: SC State comes back to beat Maryland Eastern Shore

ORANGEBURG, SC — South Carolina State down by as many as 13-points in the second-half, rallied from behind to defeat Maryland Eastern Shore, 66-62, in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play Monday (Jan. 15th) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

South Carolina State improves to 7-12 overall, 3-1 in the MEAC, while Maryland Eastern Shore falls to 5-15 overall, 1-4 in the league.

“I am very proud of my guys when things got rough they hung in there and didn’t give up,” said head coach Murray Garvin . “I have to give Coach Collins credit I knew he would have his team prepared and ready to play, but we also knew they would have a breaking point.”

Sophomore forward Damani Applewhite and junior guard Janani Rayner-Powell led the Bulldogs with 13 points each, while senior guard Patrell Rogers added 11 in the win. Applewhite also grabbed eight rebounds along with frontcourt teammate Ian Kinard who provided a solid performance with seven points and eight rebounds.

It was pretty much dead even in the first-half. Maryland Eastern Shore led 32-25 during the intermission.

During the second-half the Hawks led by as many as 13, 27-40, off a three-pointer by Cameron Bactoe at the 17:58 mark. A dunk by Rogers along with 31 unanswered points pull the Bulldogs within three, 53-56, with 5:19 remaining in regulation.

Roger’s responded again converting on a layup after being fouled. The free-throw was good to give South Carolina State their first lead of the second-half, 58-56, with 4:09 remaining. Bacote’s jumper put the Hawks ahead again 62-60 with under 3:02 remaining.

A costly turnover by Maryland Eastern Shore down the stretched resulted in a monster dunk by Applewhite to seal the victory for the Bulldogs. South Carolina State improves to 6-1 at home with the win.

The Hawks had three players finish in double-figures with Ahmad Frost leading the way with 16 points. Logan McIntosh added 13 and Bacote finished with 10 in the loss.

SC State will play the third contest of a four-game MEAC home stand Saturday in an MEAC doubleheader versus Norfolk State , beginning at 2 p.m. for the women and 4 p.m. for the men.

SC State athletics contributed to the writing of this article.

